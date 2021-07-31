Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jimmy Keinhorst has represented Germany in rugby league and rugby union

Castleford Tigers have signed centre Jimmy Keinhorst on a two-week loan from Hull Kingston Rovers.

The 31-year-old is available for Castleford's next two Super League games, at home to Huddersfield Giants on Monday, 2 August and away at Leeds Rhinos on Friday, 6 August.

Tigers will be without several first-team players for Monday's match due to Covid-19 and return-to-play protocols.

But many of those will be available for selection for the game with Leeds.