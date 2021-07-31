Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Three NRL games were scheduled to take place on Saturday

Australia's NRL postponed Saturday's games after Queensland brought in a three-day lockdown because of coronavirus.

The decision has been made as NRL clubs back calls to delay the Rugby League World Cup in England until 2022.

"The NRL is continuing discussions with the Queensland Government to possibly play matches tomorrow [Sunday]," said an NRL statement.

It added: "The NRL respects the decision of the Queensland government to keep the community safe and healthy following local transmission of COVID-19 in southeast Queensland.

"All players will remain on Level 4 biosecurity protocols and comply with all Queensland Public Health orders to keep the local community safe."

Under the Level 4 protocols, players must stay at home unless they are training, playing or completing an essential household task.