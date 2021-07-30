Mickael Goudemand has scored four tries in his 49 appearances for Catalans Dragons

Catalans Dragons loose forward Mickael Goudemand has signed a new contract.

The 25-year-old French international is now tied to the current Super League leaders until the end of the 2023 season after penning a two-year deal.

Goudemand has started the last two games on the bench but he has played a big part in the run of 11 straight wins that have carried Catalans to the top.

"Mika is a great example for all young French players," said Catalans coach Steve McNamara.

"He has committed himself to improving every day. From joining the club on a trial basis in 2018, he has established himself regularly in the matchday 17. We look forward to seeing his influence grow even further within our team."

Avignon-born Goudemand spent several months in England on loan with Championship side Dewsbury in 2017. He then made his Super League debut in 2018, as well as winning the first of his six caps for France.

"I am very happy to extend my contract," he said. "The team is incredible this year and I am lucky to be part of it. My objectives are to keep progressing but also to bring a title back to Perpignan."