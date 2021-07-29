Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Brad Dwyer was a game-changer for Leeds, coming off the bench to score and lift the Rhinos attack

Betfred Super League Hull FC (6) 12 Tries: Swift, Tuimavave Goals: Sneyd 2 Leeds (4) 22 Tries: Dwyer, Myler, Smith Goals: Martin 5

Leeds Rhinos' second-half fightback gave their Super League play-off hopes a lift with victory against Hull FC.

The hosts laid siege at times in the first-half but only posted Adam Swift's try and Marc Sneyd's goal, while Rhyse Martin kicked two Leeds goals.

After almost 20 minutes of the second half without points, Brad Dwyer took advantage of Leeds pressure to score.

Richie Myler and Cameron Smith tries made sure of Leeds' victory with Carlos Tuimavave's late score a consolation.

At times this game threatened to bubble over with referee Liam Moore kept busy by the constant spats between players - with Myler and Josh Reynolds both sin-binned.

Much of the pre-match chat surrounded Luke Gale following the decision to stand him down as Leeds captain, but the England international was slightly subdued, as Myler and Dwyer stole the show along with props Mikolaj Oledzki and newly-appointed skipper Matt Prior.

Brett Hodgson's Hull put Leeds under a considerable amount of pressure in the opening 40, forcing drop-outs and errors, but were unable to break down the Rhinos with their lateral movement in good ball.

When they did score, through Swift out wide, it was a beautifully constructed move featuring a delicious tip-on by Reynolds to create the four-pointer.

Forwards such as Chris Satae and Ligi Sao continually backpedalled the Rhinos, but otherwise without an end product, the fatigue levels in the second-half and the introduction of Dwyer off the bench turned the game.

Dwyer's energy brought him a score, darting in the wake of a tired defensive line, and Myler hit a hard line between two big boppers to cross from Kruise Leeming's short ball.

Smith's score gave the visitors daylight and lifted Richard Agar's side back into the top four reckoning, despite an excellent solo burst down the right by Tuimavave to give Hull late cheer.

This defeat is a minor blow conversely for Hull's play-off hopes, who showed just how effective they can be in phases but lacked some of the creativity from the absent Jake Connor.

Hull: Wynne, Swift, Tuimavave, Fonua, Faraimo; Reynolds, Sneyd; Sao, Houghton, Satae, Lane, Ma'u, Cator.

Interchanges: Bowden, Fash, Johnstone, Scott.

Leeds: Myler; Handley, Newman, Hurrell, T. Briscoe; McLelland, Gale, Tetevano, Martin, Mellor, Prior, Leeming, Oledzki.

Interchanges: Dwyer, Vuniyayawa, Smith, Donaldson.

Referee: Liam Moore.