Fouad Yaha scored two tries in the last eight minutes to put the game beyond doubt

Betfred Super League Catalans (20) 40 Tries: S. Tomkins, Kasiano, Da Costa, Dudson, Yaha 2 Goals: Maloney 8 Wakefield (12) 20 Tries: Aydin, Fifita 2 Goals: Lino 4

Catalans Dragons recorded their 11th straight win with victory over Wakefield Trinity that maintains their place at the top of the Super League.

Sam Tomkins scored on Catalans' first attack before Sam Kasiano and Alrix Da Costa found their way over, with Yusuf Aydin and David Fifita replying.

After a goal apiece, Gil Dudson crossed for Catalans and Fifita replied almost immediately for Trinity.

Fouad Yaha's two Dragons tries put the game beyond doubt late on.

Trinity deserve credit for putting the in-form Dragons under duress on several occasions at the Stade Gilbert Brutus, but the league leaders had more than enough in defence and attack to seal the win.

Tomkins was influential, along with fellow spine players Josh Drinkwater and James Maloney, in opening up the visitors' defence.

Yaha was released by a peach from Drinkwater, while Maloney put Kasiano away on a good night for him and fellow forwards Dudson plus Fifita down the middle channel.

Arthur Mourgue and Tom Davies both came close to scores which would have given the scoreline a more flattering look but Catalans did not need their points to pick up the win.

Next up for them is a trip to the champions St Helens.

Catalans: S. Tomkins; Davies, Langi, Whare, Yaha; Maloney, Drinkwater; Dudson, Da Costa, Bousquet, Whitley, Jullien, J. Tomkins.

Interchanges: Mourgue, Seguier, Goudemand, Kasiano.

Wakefield: Jowitt; Senior, Lyne, Arundel, Kay; Miller, Lino; Fifita, Wood, Arona, Ashurst, Tanginoa, Aydin.

Interchanges: Battye, Walker, Hampshire, Green.