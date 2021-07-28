Liam Marshall scored two tries but later went off with a head knock for Wigan

Betfred Super League Warrington (12) 21 Tries: Austin, Thewlis, Mamo Goals: Ratchford 4 Drop goal: Austin Wigan (8) 8 Tries: Marshall 2

Warrington's first game for three weeks ended with victory over Wigan in an intense yet scrappy encounter.

Stef Ratchford's goals gave Warrington the 12-8 first-half advantage as Blake Austin and Josh Thewlis scored tries while Liam Marshall got two for Wigan.

In the second half, Ratchford kicked a penalty goal and Jake Mamo streaked downfield to score unopposed after Marshall was hit and spilled.

Austin kicked a late drop goal to well and truly hand Warrington the win.

Both sides suffered at the end of a bruising game, Marshall and Joe Philbin both failed head injury assessments, while Thewlis took a boot late on which opened up a nasty, bloody gash on his head.

In a fast and furious return to unrestricted crowds at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington had enough to unlock the visitors, who showed real intent early on.

The crowd's incessant chants and support gave the game an extra level, creating a lively atmosphere for the two teams to slug it out.

Steve Price's Primrose and Blue showed defensive mettle, surviving the early Wigan onslaught which saw Marshall cross twice from a sweeping move and a Harry Smith kick to reply with their own quality.

Daryl Clark scythed through to create Austin's score, while Thewlis pounced on a kick which was not claimed by Oliver Gildart.

In soggy conditions, the second-half continued to rip along at a ferocity and a pace but the quality was off at times as errors permeated the play.

Wigan have struggled for points this season and missed the attacking cut and thrust of absent players such as Bevan French, Jai Field and Zak Hardaker.

But the home side continued to show steel and character despite their lack of game-time and signs of ring-rust, keeping the Cherry and Whites scoreless after the break.

There was some controversy around the Mamo try, as it looked as though Marshall took a clip to the head from the chasing Josh Charnley, but referee Robert Hicks opted not to take a look from the video referee.

Jake Bibby had a late try chalked off after video referee review, and Austin took the chance to score a one-pointer at the end to add to Warrington's score.

Warrington head coach Steve Price:

"It was a committed display. I was really pleased defensively with the boys. The amount of field position they had in the first half which they clearly dominated, had huge numbers of play the balls in our 30, to go in front at half-time was really positive, they really zapped us.

"We were clunky with the ball tonight and it showed with the limited amount of training we've done, with Covid you don't know how it's going to go and there have been a few sick guys floating about. So it was a really gutsy effort."

On the Marshall incident and Mamo try:

"I had no issue with it, you have to play to the whistle. There was no intent and it was totally accidental. I have no issue with that try."

Wigan boss Adrian Lam:

"My opinion, the player was kicked in the head. Not intentionally, but it's a penalty. I don't know why the referee didn't go to the video to adjudicate that when it was clear he was knocked out from some sort of action.

"Liam [Marshall] is ok, he's up and going. He failed the HIA but he was conscious enough to do it but wouldn't come back on.

"I was really proud of the team tonight, we were more like the team we want to be and we were the better team on the night. We threw a lot of attack against them and they defended pretty good for the majority of the game.

"It was one of those that got away."

Warrington: Thewlis; Mamo, Hughes, King, Charnley; Austin, Ratchford; Hill, D. Clark, Cooper, Currie, J. Clark, Akauola.

Interchanges: Philbin, Mulhern, Davis, Wrench.

Wigan: Hastings; Bibby, Isa, Gildart, Marshall; Leuluai, Smith; Partington, Pearce-Paul, Farrell, Clubb, Powell, Singleton.

Interchanges: Shorrocks, Havard, Byrne, Bourouh.

Referee: Robert Hicks (RFL).