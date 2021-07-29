Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Kristian Woolf (right) has won a Super League title and Challenge Cup during his time with St Helens

St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf has extended his contract with the reigning Super League champions until the end of the 2022 campaign.

The 46-year-old guided Saints to their second successive Grand Final win in 2020 in his first season with the club.

Woolf also led St Helens to their first Challenge Cup in 13 years as they beat Castleford at Wembley earlier in July.

"I'm delighted to have the opportunity to stay on for another year at this great club," Woolf said.

"The club, and in particular [chairman] Eamonn McManus and [chief executive] Mike Rush, have been terrific with me and my family since I arrived.

"They have made every effort in difficult circumstances to ensure my family are happy here and that has made my decision to stay an easy one."

The Australian replaced former Saints boss Justin Holbrook ahead of the 2020 season, arriving from NRL side Newcastle Knights, where he had been assistant coach and was later head coach on an interim basis.

In addition to his role at Saints, Woolf is head coach of the Tonga men's rugby league side, and guided them to semi-finals of the 2017 World Cup.