Brad Fash is on the cusp of a 100th appearance for Hull

Academy product prop Brad Fash has signed a new two-year deal at Hull FC.

The 25-year-old has played 99 games for the Black and Whites since his 2015 debut against Castleford, and could make it 100 against Leeds on Thursday.

Fash, who has England Knights representative recognition, joined from West Hull amateurs and came through the Airlie Birds' youth system.

"This gives me a great chance to continue moving forward with my game and secure my spot," Fash said.

"This now gives me the chance to keep my full focus on my on-field performances, which is the most important aspect of being a rugby league player."