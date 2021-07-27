Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jason Baitieri is third behind Remi Casty and Greg Mounis in the Catalans appearances list

France back-rower Jason Baitieri will leave Catalans Dragons when his contract expires at the end of the 2021 Super League season.

The 32-year-old has been with the Dragons since joining from National Rugby League side Sydney Roosters in 2011, and made 252 appearances.

Baitieri was a key member of the side that won the Challenge Cup in 2018, the club's first major trophy.

Catalans are top of Super League after winning 13 of their 14 games.

"There is work still to be done to bring a trophy to Perpignan," he said. "We are working the best we can to put ourselves in the best position to do so.

"I would like to finish by thanking our loyal fans who keep coming to Brutus and England to support us no matter what, you guys have made it very special to play at Brutus and make it feel like home."

The son of former Paris St-Germain player and international administrator Tas Baitieri, Jason remains one of an elite band of French players to have played in the NRL.

He is also the third highest appearance maker for the Dragons, behind former teammates Remi Casty and Greg Mounis.

"Jason has given outstanding service to the the club over more than 250 games," boss Steve McNamara said.

"He has contributed immensely to the progression of the club from its infancy to its current position and he will be missed by us all. We respect his decision and wish him and his family well with their future plans."