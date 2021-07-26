Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Andre Savelio and Josh Jones were Hull FC team-mates last season

Hull FC back-rower Andre Savelio and Josh Jones of Huddersfield Giants have been handed three and two-game bans respectively, following a mini-brawl at the end of last Thursday's game.

The pair were involved in an altercation in which both threw punches, and handed the Grade C penalty notices by the match review panel.

Both were sent off by referee Chris Kendall after the final hooter.

They players have the option of an appeal and further tribunal hearing.

In addition, Wakefield back-rower Jay Pitts has also received a two-game Grade B penalty notice for dangerous contact in their defeat by Wigan.

Salford's Tui Lolohea and Seb Ikahihifo both received Grade A penalty notices for abusive language and dangerous contact respectively.

Neither of those notices constitute a ban, but could impact on further disciplinary hearings in terms of length of punishment.