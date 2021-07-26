Theo Fages scored a try for Saints in their cup win over Castleford at Wembley

France international half-back Theo Fages will miss the rest of the season for St Helens after he underwent surgery on a broken shoulder.

The 26-year-old was withdrawn at half-time in the Challenge Cup final win over Castleford after he was visibly in discomfort with the shoulder injury.

Fages is also a major doubt for the World Cup which is scheduled to take place this autumn, should it go ahead.

"He suffered a new injury to the same shoulder," boss Kristian Woolf said.

"You could see with some of his passes that he was suffering and he was trying to get through it, but he didn't want to let anyone down and it shows how tough he is.

"To score a try and do what he did, I can't speak highly enough of him and what the team means to him."

It could also be his last game in Saints colours, with the Perpignan-born half out of contract at the end of the season, although Woolf is keen to retain him.