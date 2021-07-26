Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

England are preparing to host the World Cup for the sixth time

World Cup organisers have held an emergency board meeting to discuss the feasibility of this year's tournament going ahead without defending champions Australia and New Zealand.

The two nations withdrew last week because of "player welfare and safety concerns" related to Covid-19.

Event chairman Chris Brindley said the board will meet again this week.

He said they are concentrated on "achieving the best possible outcome" for the tournament.

The World Cup is set to take place in England from 23 October to 27 November.

Organisers were last week given only four minutes' notice of Australia and New Zealand's intention to withdraw.

England's Rugby Football League (RFL) chairman Simon Johnson called it a "selfish, parochial and cowardly decision".

Australia's Rugby League Players' Association (RLPA) said it was "premature" and "disappointing".

Australia, 11-time champions, and 2008 winners New Zealand have requested the tournament be postponed until 2022, but organisers say that will cause further problems because it will clash with other major sporting events.

Brindley said the board will continue to be "solutions focused" when they meet again.

"The board conducted constructive discussions on the best way forward for the tournament and will continue dialogue with all stakeholders, including the UK government," he said.

"The wellbeing of all those involved in the tournament, particularly players and team officials, have been the priority for the organisers.

"The board reiterated the relentless hard work and extraordinary measures that have been taken to create a world-class environment in line with other major sports event that have been successfully hosted in UK this year."