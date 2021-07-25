Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Benjamin Garcia joined Catalans Dragons in 2013 and was appointed captain at the start of 2021

Catalans Dragons captain Benjamin Garcia will be out for at least six weeks with a broken forearm.

The 28-year-old back-rower was forced off during the French side's 32-30 win over Hull KR on Saturday.

France international Garcia, who has scored four tries in the league this season, will see a specialist and requires surgery.

Catalans are top of the Super League table, having won 13 of their 14 league games in 2021.