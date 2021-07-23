Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Matt Prior has been ever-present for Leeds in the Super League so far this season

Leeds Rhinos forward Matt Prior has signed a new two-year deal.

The 34-year-old Australian would have been out of contract at the end of the season.

He moved to Headingley from NRL side Cronulla Sharks for the 2020 campaign and helped the Rhinos win the Challenge Cup last year.

"The club offered me another year on top of the additional season I had an option for and I was glad to accept that," he told the club website. external-link

"I love the club. I have really enjoyed coming to training every day. The boys are a great bunch of blokes to be around and that is massive for me.

"The club as a whole is in a really good spot in terms of the make up of our squad."