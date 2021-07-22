Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wakefield beat Wigan in their home fixture against the Warriors last month

Betfred Super League Venue: DW Stadium Date: Friday, 23 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wigan Warriors will have Jackson Hastings and Willie Isa back from suspension when they face Wakefield Trinity in Super League on Friday.

Hastings was serving a one-game ban while Isa has now completed his two-game ban ahead of the match.

Meanwhile, Wakefield welcome back five players from injury and suspension for the trip to the DW Stadium.

Alex Walker, Chris Green and Kyle Wood return from injury, with Joe Arundel and Ryan Hampshire back after bans.

Wigan also have Sam Powell available after he missed their win against Huddersfield last time around due to a failed head injury assessment.

Liam Byrne misses out for the Warriors, however, as he recovers from a rib cartilage injury which caused the forward to also miss the win against the Giants.

Wakefield won their home fixture against Wigan last month 14-6, however they have lost their two games since that win - against St Helens on 9 July before going on to lose to Salford last week.

The win against Wigan was Trinity's only victory in their past five games, with Chris Chester's side winning just four times from 14 games this season.

Wigan (from): Gildart, Marshall, Leuluai, Singleton, Powell, Bullock, Isa, Farrell, Partington, Clubb, Smith, Havard, Bibby, Clark, Shorrocks, Pearce-Paul, Halsall, McDonnell, Hanley, Hastings, O'Neill.

Wakefield (from): Lyne, Kay, Miller, Lino, Fifita, Wood, Arona, Ashurst, Tanginoa, Pitts, Battye, Batchelor, Green, Senior, Arundel, A Walker, B Walker, Aydin, Kershaw, Hampshire, Bowes.

Referee: T. Grant.