Josh Drinkwater: Catalans Dragons half-back signs new contract
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Half-back Josh Drinkwater has signed a new two-year deal at Catalans Dragons.
The 29-year-old Australian first joined Catalans in 2018 and re-joined in 2020 after a year at Hull KR.
Catalans are top of Super League with 12 wins from 13 games and head coach Steve McNamara told the club website Drinkwater was "pivotal" to their form.
"His contributions in attack have been outstanding and he has shown a real desire to improve all parts to his game," McNamara added.
"Josh suits our club and we suit him."
Drinkwater said: "We've got a great group of players and staff and I'm really enjoying my game at the moment.
"I love living in the south of France and the Catalan region and I hope we can bring the first Super League trophy here."