Josh Drinkwater has scored 14 tries in 51 appearances for Catalans

Half-back Josh Drinkwater has signed a new two-year deal at Catalans Dragons.

The 29-year-old Australian first joined Catalans in 2018 and re-joined in 2020 after a year at Hull KR.

Catalans are top of Super League with 12 wins from 13 games and head coach Steve McNamara told the club website external-link Drinkwater was "pivotal" to their form.

"His contributions in attack have been outstanding and he has shown a real desire to improve all parts to his game," McNamara added.

"Josh suits our club and we suit him."

Drinkwater said: "We've got a great group of players and staff and I'm really enjoying my game at the moment.

"I love living in the south of France and the Catalan region and I hope we can bring the first Super League trophy here."