Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Will Pryce is named for Huddersfield Giants having scored his debut try in their defeat by Wigan Warriors last week

Betfred Super League Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Thursday, 22 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Huddersfield Giants welcome back Owen Trout to their squad as they prepare to face Hull FC in Super League on Thursday.

Trout returns for the Giants as they look to overturn a run of seven successive defeats in Super League.

Hull FC will be playing their first game for almost a month due to a series of Covid-related postponements.

Jake Connor, Josh Griffin, Jamie Shaul, Masi Matongo and Scott Taylor sit out with injury or Covid protocol.

Meanwhile, Leroy Cudjoe could make his 300th appearance for the Giants, with Robson Stevens, Will Pryce and Aidan McGowan all named in the side.

Pryce, son of former Great Britain international Leon, scored his first try for the club in their narrow defeat by Wigan last time around.

Ahead of Thursday's meeting, the Giants announced that half-back Aidan Sezer and utility back Sam Wood would leave the club at the end of the season.

Hull FC, who welcome back Carlos Tuimavave, and Josh Bowden from injury, will be aiming to make it four wins in a row.

Huddersfield (from): Golding, McGillvary, Wardle, Yates, Jones, McQueen, Cunningham, Wilson, Cudjoe, Russell, Senior, Trout, Hewitt, Wood, Pryce, Stevens, Peteru, Peats, McGowan.

Hull FC (from): Tuimavave, Fonua, Sneyd, Houghton, Satae, Savelio, Sao, Johnstone, Lane, Fash, McNamara, Brown, Swift, Bowden, Scott, Ferreria, Vulikijapani, Logan, Burrell.

Referee: C. Kendall.