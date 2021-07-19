Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Patrick Mago has played in the NRL for North Queensland Cowboys, Brisbane Broncos and South Sydney Rabbitohs

Wigan Warriors have signed London Broncos winger Abbas Miski and NRL props Kaide Ellis and Patrick Mago for the 2022 season.

All three players have signed two-year deals with the option of a third year with the Super League side.

Ellis, 24, will join from St George Illawarra Dragons while Mago, 26, is currently with South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Lebanon international Miski, 25, has scored 12 tries in 13 Championship appearances this season.

Executive director Kris Radlinski told the club website: external-link "Abbas has been a shining light in the Championship for London this year.

"Kaide and Patrick will boost our young pack of forwards. At ages 24 and 26 respectively, both are big mobile athletes who are the perfect build for modern day rugby league."