Aidan Sezer played in a Grand Final for Canberra in 2019 before moving to Super League

Leeds Rhinos have signed Huddersfield Giants half-back Aidan Sezer on a two-year deal from the 2022 season onwards.

The 30-year-old joined the Giants for the 2020 season having played 155 games in the Australian National Rugby League for Gold Coast and Canberra.

He has made 25 appearances for the Giants since moving to the Super League, and will add depth to Richard Agar's half options at Headingley.

"Aidan is a top-class player and a skilful half," boss Agar said.

"[He] will help bring the best out of the exciting talents we have in our team.

"I know that he had attracted interest from other clubs, both here in Super League and the NRL however I think it speaks volumes for his hunger and ambition that he wants to try and be part of a successful era at Emerald Headingley."