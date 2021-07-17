Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sam Wood started Huddersfield's 14-12 home defeat by Wigan on Friday

Hull KR have signed utility back Sam Wood from Huddersfield on a one-year deal for the 2022 Super League season.

The 24-year-old has made more than 80 appearances during his time with the West Yorkshire club.

"Sam is looking for a change and he's got a bit to prove himself," said Hull KR head coach Tony Smith.

"He brings a whole lot of versatility to us as well as ambition. Sam wants to be successful and he's chosen to come to us to be successful."

Wood joins Lachlan Coote, Frankie Halton and Tom Garratt in moving to Rovers for next season.