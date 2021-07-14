Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

St Helens scored 15 tries as they demolished Featherstone in their most recent Women's Super League fixture

St Helens have been awarded a 24-0 win over Wakefield Trinity after their opponents were unable to field a side for their Women's Super League fixture.

"A combination of Covid-19 and selection issues" contributed towards the decision according to St Helens.

The reasons given did not meet the criteria to apply for a postponement under the Covid Fixture Protocols.

It comes after two Women's Super League fixtures were moved on Sunday to Monday because of a lack of medical staff.

Huddersfield against Castleford and Warrington versus York were both postponed with the latter taking place on Tuesday, while the Giants match with Tigers has been rearranged for later in the season.

Trinity played Bradford at Odsal on Monday and suffered a heavy 46-6 defeat, with Danielle Bose scoring four tries for the hosts.