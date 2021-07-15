Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Kai Pearce-Paul (right) has been a bright spark for Wigan amid a difficult run of form

Betfred Super League Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Friday, 16 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Huddersfield have turned to their academy squad to bolster their ranks for the rescheduled game with Wigan, with Joe Greenwood suspended.

Will Pryce, Robson Stevens, Fenton Rogers and Aidan McGowan are included in an initial squad which could grow if clearance is received post-testing.

Wigan have lost Jackson Hastings to suspension, which will prompt another reshuffle at the back.

Ethan Havard is back from a ban, while Sam Halsall is recalled from Newcastle.

Adrian Lam's side ended a five-game losing run with victory in the return fixture last weekend.

Huddersfield (from): Golding, McGillvary, Wardle, Yates, Jones, McQueen, Cudjoe, Gavet, Russell, Wood, Hewitt, Pryce, Stevens, Peats, Peteru, Rogers, McGowan

Wigan (from): Gildart, Marshall, Leuluai, Singleton, Powell, Bullock, Farrell, Partington, Clubb, Byrne, Smith, Havard, Bibby, Clark, Shorrocks, Pearce-Paul, Halsall, McDonnell, Hanley, O'Neill