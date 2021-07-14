Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sheffield Eagles beat Widnes Vikings to win the inaugural 1895 Cup in 2019

Saturday's 1895 Cup final between Featherstone and York City Knights is in doubt after after a number of Rovers players tested positive for Covid-19.

The final is due to take place at Wembley before the Challenge Cup final between Castleford and St Helens.

The Featherstone squad will take an additional round of PCR tests on Thursday, with the results available on Friday morning.

A decision will then be taken on whether the game can go ahead.

The final, which is due to kick-off at 12:00 BST, will be streamed live on the BBC Sport website if it takes place as planned.

Last season's competition was called off when those divisions had their seasons cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic.