Sione Mata'utia is in his first season in Super League

St Helens forward Sione Mata'utia is to miss Saturday's Challenge Cup final against Castleford after being suspended for two matches.

The Australia international had been set to face brother Peter at Wembley.

However, the Rugby Football League disciplinary panel have charged him with two separate offences in Saints' win over Wakefield on Friday.

Meanwhile, four players have been banned for offences in Catalans' win at Leeds.

Leeds second-rower Bodene Thompson has been handed a three-match suspension, while Dragons forwards Joel Tomkins and half-back James Maloney have both been banned for two games and Rhinos back-row Rhyse Martin has been banned for one game.

The two sides meet again in Perpignan on Friday.

Huddersfield Giants forward Joe Greenwood has been banned for three games for a dangerous contact offence in their defeat at Wigan.