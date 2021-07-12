Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Francesca Goldthorp scored two of Leeds Rhinos' tries as they beat Wigan Warriors for their sixth-straight win of the season

Leeds Rhinos kept up their winning start to the Women's Super League season as they defeated Wigan Warriors in an entertaining top-two match.

Tara Moxon and Francesca Goldthorp scored two tries each with Eloise Hayward also off the mark for Leeds.

Vicky Molyneux scored Wigan's only reply as the Rhinos won 28-6.

Third-placed St Helens ran in 15 tries as they thrashed Featherstone 78-0, as Carrie Roberts and Jodie Cunningham both scored hat-tricks for Saints.

St Helens' win moved them level on 10 points with Wigan following the Warriors' defeat by Leeds.

Meanwhile, Huddersfield v Castleford and Warrington v York were both postponed on Sunday because of a lack of sufficient medical personnel.

The matches, which were due to take place at Wakefield's Mobile Rocket Stadium, will be played later on in the season.

Monday's match between Bradford and Wakefield at Odsal has not been affected and is expected to go ahead as planned, however.