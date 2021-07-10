Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tony Clubb returns to the Wigan squad after suspension

Betfred Super League Venue: DW Stadium Date: Sunday, 11 July Kick-off: 15:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Wigan have prop Tony Clubb back after he served his ban for use of abusive language, but injuries and suspension continue to bite.

Ethan Havard and Willie Isa are suspended while Oliver Partington is absent through concussion protocols.

Huddersfield have named a reduced squad which could yet be bolstered by players cleared through Covid-19 protocols.

Will Pryce, son of ex-Great Britain and England star Leon, is again included in the Giants squad.

Both sides come into the game hoping to end a five-game winless run, although the last of those for the Giants was a 24-0 concession loss after failing to raise a team.

Wigan (from): Gildart, Marshall, Leuluai, Singleton, Powell, Bullock, Farrell, Clubb, Byrne, Smith, Bibby, Clark, Shorrocks, Pearce-Paul, McDonnell, Hanley, Hastings, O'Neill

Huddersfield (from): Golding, McGillvary, Wardle, Leutele, Yates, Jones, Greenwood, McQueen, Cudjoe, Gavet, Russell, Senior, Hewitt, Wood, Ashall-Bott, Pryce