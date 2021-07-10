Super League: Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils

Castleford Tigers
Michael Shenton (centre) is one of the few senior Castleford players to be named in the squad ahead of next week's Challenge Cup final
Betfred Super League
Venue: Mend-a-Hose Jungle Date: Sunday, 11 July Kick-off: 15:30 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Castleford Tigers have named a youthful squad for Sunday's game as they protect as many first-teamers as possible for next week's Challenge Cup final.

Academy graduates Caelum Jordan, Jack Sadler, Adam Rusling, and Nathan Magee and Cain Robb could all make their debuts against the Red Devils.

Salford Red Devils have been badly depleted by injuries and suspensions.

St Helens duo Ben Davies and Dan Norman have both joined on one-week loan deals.

Castleford (from): Shenton, Richardson, Millington, Watts, Holmes, Blair, Foster, Hepi, Clare, Sene-Lefao, Eden, Bienek, Peachey, Martin, Hall, Robb, Qare Qare, Jordan, Sadler, Ruslino, Magee.

Salford (from): TBC

