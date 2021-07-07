Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Kenny Edwards will miss 10 games following the incident against former club Catalans

Huddersfield Giants back-rower Kenny Edwards has been banned for 10 games after he made inappropriate contact with the backside of Catalans prop Sam Kasiano in their Super League defeat.

Edwards was found guilty of the incident at an independent hearing tribunal, and also fined £500.

The offence was similar to those which previously saw bans for John Hopoate, and Joel Tomkins.

He will miss all but three of the Giants' remaining fixtures.

Grade F charges carry a minimum eight-game suspension period advisory.

Edwards' penalty was increased as the panel takes into account a player's previous disciplinary history.

Because this was cited as a charge of the most serious grading, the penalty and judgement was decided by an independent hearing rather than by the Rugby Football League's disciplinary department.

Meanwhile, Kasiano successfully appealed the grading of his dangerous contact charge from the same game, and has avoided suspension.