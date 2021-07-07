Lachlan Coote is bidding to help Saints to a Super League and Challenge Cup double in 2021 before moving to Rovers

Hull Kingston Rovers will sign full-back Lachlan Coote from St Helens on a two-year contract when his deal expires at the end of the season.

The 31-year-old rejected an offer to stay with Saints in order to join up with Rovers boss Tony Smith.

Having already won the NRL Grand Final with the North Queensland Cowboys, Coote won back-to-back Super League titles in 2019 and 2020 at Saints.

"I firstly want to thank everyone at St Helens for everything," Coote said.

"I also must thank the St Helens fans. When I first heard my name sung in the stands it was such a surreal but unbelievable movement and your support throughout has made my time here so special.

"The past two-and-a-half years have been some of the best of my career. To win back-to-back Super League titles is something I never dreamt of when coming over to the UK and I've loved every minute."

The Scotland and Great Britain international's departure will give Saints players such as Jack Welsby chance to continue their development, and he will also link up with former club and international team-mate Kane Linnett at Craven Park.

Coote added: "I'm really excited for the challenge, a new start and a move to the other side of the country.

"To move on to Hull KR is exciting. I think the club itself is heading in the right direction. I'm really excited to get across there and see what the city and the fans are all about."