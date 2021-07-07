Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tom Davies made his England bow for the man who gave him his Wigan debut - boss Shaun Wane

England international Tom Davies has signed a new three-year contract at Super League side Catalans Dragons.

The 24-year-old has been a revelation since joining from Wigan for 2020, scoring 20 tries in 21 games and also crossed on last month's England debut.

Davies won the Super League Grand Final with Wigan in 2018, having scored 32 in 63 games despite a long-term ankle injury limiting his appearances.

"I love it here at the club and as a region," Davies said.

"I'm very lucky to be surrounded by a load of not only great team-mates but great friends as well and a great coaching staff too.

"It's a group I'm proud to be a part of and I hope I can help deliver success on the field in my time here."

Davies is one of several ex-Wigan players based in Perpignan, alongside Sam and Joel Tomkins, Micky McIlorum, and Gil Dudson, all playing under ex-England boss Steve McNamara.

"Tom has been outstanding for our team and club since he joined," McNamara added. "His energy, desire and commitment are second to none. We look forward to seeing him continue to develop over the next three years."