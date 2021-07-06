Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Chris Atkin represented England Knights on a tour of Papua New Guinea in 2018

Salford half-back Chris Atkin has signed a new two-year deal at the club.

The 28-year-old joined the Red Devils from Hull KR for the 2020 season and has scored two tries in eight Super League appearances this term.

"Salford has quickly become my home since I arrived here last year and everyone has always made me feel welcome and valued, our loyal fans included," he told the club website. external-link

"It was an easy decision to make when I sat down with the club."

Atkin's deal includes the option of a third year.