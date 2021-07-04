Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Toby King agreed a new four-year deal with Warrington in May

Betfred Super League Venue: The Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Monday, 5 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC local radio, score updates on the BBC Sport website

Warrington Wolves welcome back Toby King to the squad after he missed their last two games through a knee injury.

Youngsters Ellis Longstaff, Connor Wrench and Josh Thewlis retain their places in the 21-man squad.

Leeds are chasing a fourth straight win but will be without forward King Vuniyayawa, who has been ruled out having failed a head injury assessment.

Konrad Hurrell and Ash Handley are back after concussion while Alex Mellor and Bodene Thompson return following bans.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Austin, Butler, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Longstaff, Mamo, Mulhern, Philbin, Ratchford, Thewlis, Walker, Wrench.

Leeds (from): T Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Holroyd, Thompson, Walters, McLelland, L Briscoe, Donaldson, O'Connor, Broadbent, Tindall, Gannon.