Frankie Halton: Hull KR sign Featherstone forward on two-year deal from 2022
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Hull KR have signed forward Frankie Halton on a two-year deal from Championship side Featherstone Rovers.
Ireland international Halton, 25, can play at prop or back-row, and joined Featherstone from Swinton Lions.
His contract with the Super League club begins at the start of the 2022 season.
"He's looking for an opportunity to really crack up to the level where Super League isn't just a dream, it's a real desire for him. I like his attitude," said head coach Tony Smith.