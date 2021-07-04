Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Frankie Halton played for Swinton Lions before joining Featherstone Rovers

Hull KR have signed forward Frankie Halton on a two-year deal from Championship side Featherstone Rovers.

Ireland international Halton, 25, can play at prop or back-row, and joined Featherstone from Swinton Lions.

His contract with the Super League club begins at the start of the 2022 season.