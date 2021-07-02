Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Paul McShane began his career with Leeds Rhinos and made his Super League debut on the opening day of the 2009 season

Castleford hooker and reigning Steve Prescott Man of Steel winner Paul McShane has signed a new three-year deal to remain with the Super League club until the end of 2025.

The 31-year-old moved to Cas in 2015, and helped them win the League Leaders' Shield and Grand Final in 2017.

His fine performances last term earned him the 2020 Man of Steel award.

"I'm over the moon to be staying for the next four years," McShane told the club's official website.

"I have to give credit to Cas for improving next year's deal for me as well which is something they didn't have to do and something that I'm grateful for.

"I want to keep getting better at everything I do, hopefully in the next four years, it sees me keep improving and getting better."

McShane's new deal comes a day after the Tigers signed up Warrington centre Jake Mamo for next season.

The Super League club are currently eighth in the Super League table having won five of their 12 fixtures this season and will contest the Challenge Cup final at Wembley against St Helens later in July.