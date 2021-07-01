Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Australia beat England in Brisbane to win the last Rugby League World Cup in 2017

Organisers of the Rugby League World Cup have made "constructive progress" this week to ensure the tournament takes place in England this year.

There are issues regarding Covid regulations and quarantine rules for players and staff travelling back to Australia and New Zealand.

A decision on a possible postponement was expected this week.

"We are realistic about the challenges we face," organisers said. "Our focus remains to deliver it as planned."

A statement continued: "In the interests of delivering clarity and certainty to everyone involved in staging the tournament, a final decision will be made as soon as possible.

"However we have made it clear that our decision making will not be dictated by deadlines if further consideration is required."

For the first time, the men's, women's and wheelchair tournaments will take place together.

Covid regulations mean Australia's borders are currently closed, so anyone returning has to spend 14 days in government-managed quarantine.

Rugby league officials estimate around 400-500 players, staff and team officials from Australia's National Rugby League - representing several different countries at the World Cup - would have to quarantine on their return to the country after the tournament.

The cut-off point for the decision had initially been May this year but was delayed, and organisers must now commit on whether to stage the tournament in full or put it back by a year. The tournament is due to start in October.

Organisers say they have an extensive plan in place should it be delayed.