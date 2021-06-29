Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Huddersfield Giants were beaten by Hull FC in their most recent Super League fixture

Betfred Super League Venue: John Smith's Stadium Date: Thursday, 1 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Huddersfield Giants name a 20-man squad ahead of their Super League fixture against Catalans Dragons on Thursday.

The Giants are without Aidan Sezer who picked up an injury for the Combined Nations All Stars against England.

Catalans have England international pair Sam Tomkins and Tom Davies back after last week's defeat by the All Stars in Warrington.

Joel Tomkins, Micky McIlorum and Alrix Da Costa are all ruled out for the Dragons due to suspension and injury.

Huddersfield (from): Golding, McGillvary, Wardle, Leutele, Gaskell, Yates, Edwards, Jones, Greenwood, McQueen, Ashworth, Wilson, Cudjoe, Gavet, Russell, Senior, Trout, Hewitt, Wood, Ashall-Bott.

Catalans (from): Mourgue, Davies, Langi, Whare, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Dudson, Bousquet, Whitley, McMeeken, Garcia, Jullien, Seguier, Goudemand, Belmas, Laguerre, Baitieri, Kasiano, Tomkins, Rouge.