Salford's Lee Mossop and Leeds Rhinos' Luke Gale banned for punching
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Salford Red Devils prop Lee Mossop and Leeds Rhinos half-back Luke Gale have been given two-match bans for punching in Sunday's ill-tempered game.
Mossop was sent off for punching Konrad Hurrell in the 16th minute.
Bodene Thompson, who was sent off in the same incident, has been given a one-match punching ban, as has Salford's Joe Burgess.
Red Devils' forward Jack Wells has been banned for two games for a dangerous throw.
Leeds' second-row Alex Mellor has been handed a one-game ban for making contact with the match official.
Salford's Ryan Lannon was sin-binned in the same incident as Gale but has avoided a ban after only being charged with a Grade A offence.