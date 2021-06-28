Lee Gaskell: Wakefield Trinity agree deal for Huddersfield Giants stand-off
Wakefield have agreed a deal to sign Huddersfield Giants stand-off Lee Gaskell on a two-year deal.
The 30-year-old will join up with Trinity at the end of the 2021 season.
Gaskell joined the Giants from Bradford Bulls before the 2017 campaign and has made nine appearances this year.
"I'm really looking forward to joining Wakefield next year and the challenge it's going to bring. I think they've got a really exciting squad there," he told the club website.