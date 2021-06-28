Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wigan full-back Zak Hardaker is expected to be out for a further two to three weeks with his neck injury

Betfred Super League Venue: DW Stadium Date: Wednesday, 30 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Radio commentary on BBC Radio Manchester and BBC Radio Merseyside, score updates on the BBC Sport website

Wigan will be without England internationals John Bateman and Zak Hardaker for Wednesday's Super League meeting with Warrington Wolves.

Bateman is sidelined by an ankle injury picked up in England's defeat on Friday while Hardaker has a neck problem.

Bevan French will also miss the rest of the season, needing a hamstring repair.

Warrington, third in the table, welcome loose forward Jason Clark back into their squad from their victory at home to winless Leigh on Thursday.

Wigan (from): Gildart, Marshall, Leuluai, Powell, Bullock, Isa, Farrell, Partington, Smithies, Byrne, Smith, Havard, Bibby, M Clark, Shorrocks, Pearce-Paul, McDonnell, Hanley, Hastings, O'Neill.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Austin, Butler, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Doro, Hill, Hughes, Lineham, Longstaff, Mamo, Mulhern, Philbin, Ratchford, Thewlis, Walker, Wrench.