Bevan French has scored 26 tries in 34 games for Wigan

Wigan Warriors full-back Bevan French will miss the rest of the 2021 season with a hamstring injury.

The 25-year-old has returned to Australia after undergoing surgery.

The Warriors have also announced French has taken up the option in his contract to extend his stay with the club until the end of 2022.