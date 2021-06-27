Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

New South Wales have won three of the past four State of Origin series

State of Origin: Game two Queensland (0) 0 New South Wales (18) 26 Tries: Addo-Carr 2, Mitchell, Trbojevic Goals: Cleary 5

New South Wales again outclassed Queensland at home with a 26-0 victory to win the State of Origin series and set up a chance of a rare clean sweep.

Josh Addo-Carr's opening score, an intercept try from Latrell Mitchell and well-worked Tom Trbojevic four-pointer put the Blues 18-0 up at the break.

Addo-Carr's second try after the break helped complete the win.

Queensland were twice denied tries as they were kept scoreless in Brisbane for the first time in Origin history.

Victory at Suncorp Stadium saw the Blues win a series with back-to-back victories in Queensland for the first time in the competition's 39-year history.

With NSW having already cruised to a 50-6 victory in Townsville - a match relocated to Far North Queensland from Melbourne because of Covid-19 - earlier in June, game two offered the visitors just their second shot ever at upstaging the Maroons in successive games of a series on home soil.

The Blues' first win in Brisbane since 2017 means Brad Fittler's side can complete a series whitewash for the first time since 2000 if they win the final match scheduled to be played in Sydney on 14 July.

Queensland: Holmes; Feldt, Capewell, Gagai, Coates; Munster, Cherry-Evans; Welch, McCullough, Papalii, Arrow, Kaufusi, Fa'asuamaleaui.

Interchanges: B Hunt, Fotuaika, Fifita, Molo.

New South Wales: Tedesco; To'o, Mitchell, T Trbojevic, Addo-Carr; Luai, Cleary; Saifiti, Cook, Paulo, Murray, Sims, Yeo.

Interchanges: Wighton, A Crichton, Haas, Martin.

Referee: Gerard Sutton (Australia)