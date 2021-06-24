Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

A limited number of fans have been allowed to attend matches at Hull KR's Lightstream Stadium since lockdown measures began to ease last month

Hull KR have had two further Super League fixtures postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak at the club saw another eight players test positive.

Rovers' match against St Helens, which had been scheduled for Friday, had already been postponed on Monday.

Five players had tested positive prior to further testing, which led to eight more players returning positive tests.

It means the derby against Hull FC as well as their away fixture with Catalans will be rescheduled.

The derby has been pushed back to 15 July, having initially been due to take place on 1 July, while new dates for the outstanding fixtures versus St Helens and Catalans are still to be decided.

The players who have tested positive have not been named by the club. However, they will have to isolate for 10 days before an additional seven-day gradual return to training under the league's protocols.

With the Super League table to be decided on points percentage in 2021, it is possible that some postponed fixtures will not be played.