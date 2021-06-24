Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tomkins will be looking to inspire England in their World Cup campaign

England v Combined Nations All-Stars Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Friday, 25 June Kick-off: 20:15 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and follow live text on the BBC Sport website and app.

Sam Tomkins will captain England in Friday's match against the Combined Nations All Stars after a marathon journey.

The 32-year-old Catalans Dragons full-back drove for 16 hours from his home in the south of France to link up with the squad last weekend.

He will be making his 30th England appearance, nine years after scoring a hat-trick of tries on his debut.

Friday's game is coach Shaun Wane's first match in charge.

Tomkins was coached by Wane at Wigan Warriors and showed his dedication to the England cause with his journey to the UK.

He takes over the England captaincy from another former Wigan player Sean O'Loughlin, who who led England against New Zealand in 2018 and retired at the end of the 2020 season.

"The journey from France was something out of the ordinary," said Tomkins. "A 16-hour drive isn't normal preparation for an England game but Covid has turned the world upside down in lots of ways.

"I was told I'd have to drive in a single hit - no hotel stops, pay-at-the-pump petrol stations - but playing for England is something I've wanted to do since I was seven years old so a 16-hour drive is nothing against being able to pull on an England shirt.

"I've been really lucky to represent England a number of times over the years but becoming captain is something else.

"I've played under some great captains over the years - Kevin Sinfield, Sean O'Loughlin, Jamie Peacock - and hopefully I've picked some things up from them. Shaun will expect me to lead from the front, which is what I intend to do."

Wane, who is building towards this autumn's World Cup on home soil, has given his backing to the new skipper

"I've known Sam a long time and he's the perfect captain," he said.

"He handles himself well, he's a very skilful player, plays a key part in games and offers real quality from full-back."