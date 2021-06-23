Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

McShane is set to make his England debut at the age of 31

England v Combined All-Stars Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Friday, 25 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

Paul McShane has admitted he thought he was "past it" before being named in the England squad to face the Combined Nations All-Stars on Friday.

McShane, 31, is one of six uncapped players in Shaun Wane's 19-man squad.

The Castleford Tigers hooker won the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award in November after a stellar 2020 season in which he played every game as his side finished eighth in the Super League.

"I probably gave in a couple of years ago," said McShane.

"I thought I was past it. With my age, I thought it would be younger lads coming in, so I kind of wrote it off.

"But I've had Powelly [Tigers head coach Daryl Powell] on at me every year, saying 'keep pushing for it and it will come' and I'm thankful for him doing that.

"It's been a mad 12 months or so. Man of Steel is something I'm really proud of and it's given me a lot of confidence in my ability. I think that's showing this year."

Tom Davies, Ash Handley, Morgan Knowles, Mikolaj Oledzki and Joe Philbin are the other uncapped members of Wane's squad.