Paul McShane: Castleford Tigers hooker thought he was 'past it' before England call-up
Paul McShane has admitted he thought he was "past it" before being named in the England squad to face the Combined Nations All-Stars on Friday.
McShane, 31, is one of six uncapped players in Shaun Wane's 19-man squad.
The Castleford Tigers hooker won the Steve Prescott Man of Steel award in November after a stellar 2020 season in which he played every game as his side finished eighth in the Super League.
"I probably gave in a couple of years ago," said McShane.
"I thought I was past it. With my age, I thought it would be younger lads coming in, so I kind of wrote it off.
"But I've had Powelly [Tigers head coach Daryl Powell] on at me every year, saying 'keep pushing for it and it will come' and I'm thankful for him doing that.
"It's been a mad 12 months or so. Man of Steel is something I'm really proud of and it's given me a lot of confidence in my ability. I think that's showing this year."
Tom Davies, Ash Handley, Morgan Knowles, Mikolaj Oledzki and Joe Philbin are the other uncapped members of Wane's squad.
