Matty Ashurst began his career with current Super League champions St Helens

Wakefield Trinity second row Matty Ashurst has signed a new deal to remain with the Super League club for a further two years.

The 31-year-old, who joined from Salford ahead of the 2015 campaign, was out of contract this year.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my seven seasons here and couldn't imagine playing anywhere else," he said.

"I'm really enjoying my rugby this season and I want to kick on and continue to do my best for the team."

Ashurst's new contract comes after back-rower Joe Westerman agreed to return to Castleford from next season.

The England man began his career with the Tigers before joining fellow Super League side Hull FC in 2011.