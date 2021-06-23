Vicky Molyneux earned her call up on the back of good form for club side Wigan Warriors

National Lottery Mid-Season International: England v Wales Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington Date: Friday, 25 June Kick-off: 18:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra

After 14 years away from international rugby league, England forward Vicky Molyneux has every reason to feel a bit emotional for Friday's Test match against Wales.

Molyneux was just a wide-eyed teenager when she travelled to France for her last appearance in 2007. Fast forward to 2021 and Friday will see the women run out as part of a double-header with the men's side at Warrington's Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Now 33, with her family watching on from the stands, just lining up for the anthems will be a lump-in-the-throat moment for the Wigan Warriors back-rower.

"When you're facing a challenge, whether it's at work or home, I always say you've got to have game-day mentality," she told BBC Sport. "You've got to get yourself in that zone.

"However at that moment I don't think I'm going to be able to cope.

"Before the pandemic I captained the Great Britain Teachers side and we sang the national anthem on two occasions and on both I was very overwhelmed.

"I had a tear rolling down my face. I've got family supporting me there on Friday and I'm getting emotional just talking about it.

"I really don't think I'm going to be able to hold back the tears. I will try my best because I really don't want to cry but if I'm not crying on the outside I will definitely be crying on the inside."

Inspiring the next generation

Vicky Molyneux followed in her father's footsteps by playing for Wigan Warriors

The rise of the Women's Super League - and with it a push for greater standards - plus the drive towards making England as competitive as possible in a World Cup year, have helped give a higher profile to women's rugby league.

St Helens won the Women's Challenge Cup in front of the BBC television cameras earlier this month and this match will be screened on satellite television in a back-to-back broadcast with the men's fixture.

The visibility of women's rugby league will be key to its growth and it is a platform that the players take very seriously.

"My daughter loves it, and she's only six," Molyneux added. "I'm never going to pressure her to play, even though I'd love her to, but she actually really does love it.

"She talks about me to her friends at school and all the teachers are always asking me about it.

"My children at school are really funny. When I told them I'd be playing this week on TV, they were like: 'What?! Why are you here? Why are you a teacher?'

"They just presume if you are playing at that level that you're a professional and get paid. They don't understand it but they're all looking forward to tuning in.

"There's quite a lot of buzz about. It's really nice to have that support and hopefully, particularly for the children I teach, my daughter and any other young person, on that stage and in that spotlight we inspire them, do the game proud and hope girls will look up to us and think 'I want to do that and I can.'"

Battling childcare to join up

Having left the sport behind to start a family and progress her career in teaching, Molyneux eventually opted to return to rugby league three years ago.

She says "love of the game" was the main driving force behind lacing up the boots again.

"When I was first invited into the England Performance Unit, I couldn't commit to a lot of the sessions because they take place on a Saturday," she added. "I work full-time as a teacher and my partner works most Saturdays.

"At the time I couldn't be relying on family members to be doing the swimming activities my daughter would have been doing on a Saturday. I just couldn't do it.

"Then, with family support and my partner's work commitments slightly changing, the opportunity arose again and I had to do it. I had nothing to lose, I thought if I don't get in then I'm loving playing for Wigan and it's one thing that's just not meant to be.

"But now I feel fitter than I've ever felt and I've made it difficult not to pick me. My age can't go against me because my fitness levels are at the top among the young girls in the squad."

Regular Elite Performance squad camps have helped generate a team spirit and togetherness in the group

World Cup the main aim

A typical day for an elite women's rugby league international like Rochdale-based Molyneux starts at 05:15 BST with a gym session, school run and work commute all done by 09:00 BST.

While men's rugby league at elite level is professional and a viable career, women are not yet paid to play.

While it is a balancing act, the carrot is a place in this autumn's showpiece competition - the Rugby League World Cup - on home soil.

"If come November I'm in that starting team, every single bit of blood, sweat and tears will be worth it." she said.

"It's something I can't even put into words how I will feel if I'm playing in that World Cup."