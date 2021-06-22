Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Joel Thompson has made 11 appearances for St Helens so far this season

St Helens back-rower Joel Thompson has announced he will retire from rugby league at the end of the season.

The former Manly, Canberra and St George Illawarra man joined the Super League champions on a two-year contract ahead of the 2021 campaign.

"Although my short time in the UK has been enjoyable for me personally, it has been extremely tough for my family," he told the club website.

"Family comes first and that is why I am making this tough decision."

Since joining the club, 32-year-old Thompson has made 11 appearances for St Helens and helped them to the Challenge Cup final.

Prior to his arrival in England, Thompson scored 62 tries in 234 NRL appearances and captained the Indigenous All Stars having won seven caps for the side.