Joe Westerman is reunited with Lee Radford at Cas, having twice worked with him at Hull FC

Wakefield Trinity and England back-rower Joe Westerman is to return to boyhood club Castleford Tigers from 2022 on a two-year deal.

The 31-year-old former Featherstone Lions juniors began his career with the Tigers where he played more than 100 games before moving to Hull FC in 2011.

It was at Hull where he first worked with Lee Radford, who will succeed Daryl Powell at Cas next season.

"Since I was a young kid, I have always supported Cas," Westerman said.

"My whole family around me support Cas so it will be good, and it is something I am really looking forward to."

Westerman's form in 2021 has seen the former Warrington and Toronto player called into Shaun Wane's England squad, having impressed with Cas' near-neighbours Wakefield.

He is joining a Tigers side that has reached this year's Challenge Cup final - something he achieved with Hull and the Wire - and hopes to bring more opportunities for silverware on his return to Wheldon Road.

"Cas has always been a big club in my eyes," Westerman added. "From being a kid and supporting them to now, where they are up there with some quality players, it is really exciting.

"The standard is really high now and I just want to get there and play well for my hometown club next year."