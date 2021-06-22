Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jake Mamo has scored eight tries in 12 Super League games for Warrington Wolves this season

Betfred Super League Venue: Halliwell Jones Stadium Date: Thursday, 24 June Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Updates on BBC local radio and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Warrington name a much-changed side to face Leigh, with both sides losing players to Friday's England v Combined Nations All Stars fixture.

Warrington will be without Daryl Clark, Mike Cooper, Ben Currie, Joe Philbin and Stefan Ratchford, who were all named in England's 19-man squad.

Leigh are without Nathan Peats. who lines up for the All Stars.

The Centurions are still without a win from their 11 Super League games so far this season.

The Wire have recalled Riley Dean and Ellis Robson from their loan spells with York City Knights and Bradford Bulls respectively.

Meanwhile, youngsters Morgan Burgess, Jacob Gannon and Tom Whitehead are all named in the 19-man squad and could make their debuts.

Warrington (from): Akauola, Austin, Burgess, Butler, Charnley, Davis, Dean, Doro, Gannon, Hill, Hughes, Lineham, Longstaff, Mamo, Mulhern, Robson, Thewlis, Walker, Whitehead, Widdop, Wrench.

Leigh (from): Brierley, Russell, Thornley, Sa'u, Tierney, Mellor, Hood, Ioane, Hellewell, Thompson, Bell, Wildie, Peteru, Gee, Mason, McCarthy, Mullen, Reynolds.