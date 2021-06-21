Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rangi Chase made four West Wales Raiders appearances

Former England international Rangi Chase has left West Wales Raiders to join League One rivals Rochdale Hornets.

Raiders cited family reasons for allowing Chase to leave.

Raiders said the 35-year-old "asked to be released due to family reasons with the distance from his children becoming an ongoing issue for his mental health".

"We will miss his presence," said Raiders head coach Aaron Wood.

"But we have already begun to look at the future."

The Welsh club are winless at the bottom of the table with Hornets two places above them in eighth.